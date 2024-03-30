Germany to legalise cannabis: What are the new rules?

BERLIN: Germany will partially legalise cannabis from Monday, implementing a flagship pledge of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government.

However, access to the drug will not be straightforward.

Here is a run-down of the new rules:

April fool?

From April 1, it will be legal to carry up to 25 grams of dried cannabis for personal use -- enough to roll around 80 joints, depending on how much is used.

Home cultivation will also be allowed, with a limit of up to three plants per adult and 50 grams of dried cannabis.

However, it will remain prohibited to smoke the drug within a 100-metre radius of schools, kindergartens, playgrounds and public sports facilities.

Smoking will also be banned in pedestrian zones between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

'Cannabis clubs'

From July 1, Germany is planning to set up regulated cannabis cultivation associations to enable people to obtain the drug legally.

These so-called cannabis clubs will have up to 500 members each and will be able to sell a maximum of 50 grams of dried cannabis per month to each member.

Adults under 21 will be limited to 30 grams of cannabis per month containing no more than 10 percent of the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Meeting and consuming cannabis at the clubs will not be allowed and membership will be limited to one club at a time.