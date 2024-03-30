Sticky-fingered journalists on Air Force One put on notice

WASAHINGTON: Normally they're the ones grilling Washington power players. But the tables have been turned on the White House press corps.

A news report made waves Friday in the US capital with its humorous -- but detailed -- investigation into rampant theft from the press section of Air Force One, the president's official plane.

"For years, scores of journalists -- and others -- have quietly stuffed everything from engraved whiskey tumblers to wine glasses to pretty much anything with the Air Force One insignia on it into their bag before stepping off the plane," Politico reported.

Last month, the White House Correspondents' Association sent an email to its members, issuing a stern notice that missing items from the press cabin -- kept by reporters as memorabilia -- had not gone unnoticed.

When the US president travels, he is accompanied by 13 journalists in the back of his Boeing.

Media outlets pay for the journalists to fly on the government plane, along with the meals and drinks served in-flight.

The crew distributes as souvenirs small packages of M&M's chocolates bearing the presidential seal and the US leader's signature. Glasses and other Air Force One-branded accessories are available for purchase online.