Israeli army says school bus attack gunman gives himself up

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian wanted in connection with a gun attack on a school bus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank gave himself up on Sunday, the Israeli army said.

Three people including a 13-year-old boy were wounded in Thursday's attack near the city of Jericho, in which a car was also hit.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.

The army said Muhammad Sadia "turned himself in to Israeli security forces in Jericho", and that the weapon used in the attack near the town of Al-Auja was recovered.

In another attack Sunday, Israeli soldiers shot dead a Bedouin man who stabbed one of them at a bus station in Beersheva in southern Israel, police said.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip in October.

More than 440 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank since the war broke out, according to the Palestinian Authority which has partial administrative control in the West Bank.

At least 17 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed in attacks there over the same period, say the Israeli authorities.

The war between Israel and Hamas began with the militant group's October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 32,782 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.