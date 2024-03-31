King Charles attends Easter service, providing a glimpse of the monarch after cancer diagnosis

LONDON: King Charles III joined the queen and other members of the royal family for an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday, his most significant public outing since he was diagnosed with cancer last month.

The monarch offered a cheery wave to spectators as he walked into St. George's Chapel for a service expected to last about an hour. A member of the public shouted "Happy Easter," with Charles responding, "And to you."

The 75-year-old monarch's appearance is seen as an effort to reassure the public after Charles stepped back from public duties in early February following an announcement by Buckingham Palace that he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

The king has continued fulfilling his state duties, such as reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister. But his attendance at a traditional royal event like the Easter service is seen as a sign that he is beginning a managed return to public life. British media reported last week that Charles would slowly increase his public appearances after Easter.

The service itself was smaller than usual as Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also being treated for cancer and has paused public duties. The princess, her husband Prince William and their children did not attend.