Workers and activists across Asia hold May Day rallies to call for greater labour rights

SEOUL: Workers, activists and others in Asian capitals marked May Day with rallies and marches to call for better working conditions and greater labour rights.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed in many countries as a day to celebrate workers' rights. May Day events have also given many an opportunity to air general economic grievances or political demands.

In Seoul, the South Korean capital, thousands of protesters sang, waved flags and shouted pro-labour slogans at the start of their rally on Wednesday. Organizers said their rally was primarily meant to step up their criticism of what they call anti-labour policies pursued by the conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"In the past two years under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the lives of our labourers have plunged into despair," Yang Kyung-soo, leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which organized the rally, said in a speech. "We can't overlook the Yoon Suk Yeol government. We'll bring them down from power for ourselves."

KCTU officials said they plan similar May Day rallies in more than 10 locations across South Korea on Wednesday.

KCTU union members decried Yoon's December veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies' rights to seek compensation for damages caused by strikes by labour unions. They also accuse Yoon's government of handling the 2022 strikes by truckers too aggressively and insulting construction sector workers whom authorities believed were involved in alleged irregular activities.