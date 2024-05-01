Workers and activists around the world hold May Day rallies urging greater rights and more pay

On Wednesday, a small group of trade union representatives was permitted to enter the square to lay a wreath at a monument to the victims.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed in many countries to celebrate workers’ rights. It's also an opportunity to air economic grievances or political demands. “Tax the rich,” one banner in Germany read.

In Athens, several thousand protesters joined May Day marches as related labor strikes disrupted public transport and national rail services across Greece. The country’s largest union demands a return to collective bargaining after labor rights were scrapped during Greece’s 2010-18 financial crisis.

Pro-Palestinian protesters joined the rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched past the Greek parliament. Others displayed banners in support of pro-Palestinian protesting students in the United States.

“We want to express our solidarity with students in the United States, who are facing great repression of their rights and their just demands,” said Nikos Mavrokefalos at the march. “We want to send a message that workers say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices,” he added.