UN says Gaza needs biggest post-war reconstruction effort since World War II amid truce talks

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: The United Nations said Thursday that the post-war reconstruction of Gaza would require an international effort unseen since the aftermath of World War II, estimating it could cost up to $40 billion.

It came as Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh struck an optimistic tone over a possible truce and hostage release deal for Gaza, after weeks of largely stalled negotiations.

There have been reports of sticking points between the militant group and Israel nearly seven months into the war that has devastated the Palestinian territory.

But Haniyeh, head of the militant group's Qatar-based political bureau, said in calls to Egyptian and Qatari mediators that Hamas was studying the latest proposal with a "positive spirit."

Much of Gaza has been reduced to a grey landscape of rubble and the United Nations estimated the cost of reconstruction at between $30 billion and $40 billion.

"The scale of the destruction is huge and unprecedented... This is a mission that the global community has not dealt with since World War II," UN assistant secretary-general Abdallah al-Dardari told a briefing in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The UN official said, "72 percent of all residential buildings have been completely or partially destroyed."

Reconstruction is made more difficult by the presence of large quantities of unexploded ordnance in the debris that Gaza's Civil Defence agency says triggers "more than 10 explosions every week."

The war started with Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel estimates that 129 captives seized by militants during their attack remain in Gaza. The military says 34 of them are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 34,596 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

'Get this done'

Mediators have proposed a deal that would halt fighting for 40 days and exchange Israeli hostages for potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, according to details released by Britain.

An Israeli official not authorised to speak publicly said Israel was still waiting for Hamas's formal response to the latest proposal.

Before Haniyeh's comments on Thursday, Hamas officials had given it a generally negative reception.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told AFP late Wednesday that the movement's position on the proposal was "negative" for the time being.

Another senior Hamas official, Suhail al-Hindi, said the group's aim remained an "end to this war"—a goal at odds with the stated position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But the militant group has come under intense pressure from mediators to accept the latest offer.

"Hamas needs to say yes and needs to get this done," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Israel on Wednesday during his latest Middle East crisis tour.