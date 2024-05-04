'So much sweat and blood': Vietnamese veterans recall Dien Bien Phu

Ninety-six-year-old Hoang Vinh proudly shows off a metal badge picturing a communist soldier holding a rifle, a reminder of the battle he fought in Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu to push out French colonisers.

Vinh is one of the few surviving veterans of the battle in Vietnam's northwestern hills, which unfolded over eight weeks in 1954 and ended in a decisive victory for the Viet Minh that ultimately brought an end to the French empire in Indochina.

"So much sweat and blood, so much sacrifice and hardship for a badge like this," Vinh told AFP from his central Hanoi apartment, where photos of late president Ho Chi Minh were displayed in a glass-fronted cupboard.

Vinh enlisted when he was only 19 years old and without knowing he would spend a large chunk of his working life in combat, fighting first the French and then the United States until the early 1970s.

"As a young man, I joined the army to fight the French because they invaded our country, our home," Vinh said as Vietnam and France prepared to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the battle.

"I found the right path to contribute to my country's independence. I have no regrets, no questions on what happened."

Vinh was part of an anti-aircraft gun regiment which, together with the infantry, brought down 62 French aircraft during the campaign that ended on May 7, 1954.

The Dien Bien Phu badge, emblazoned with the red military flag of Vietnam, was given to all those involved in the 56-day campaign.

'No one complained'

Ho Chi Minh proclaimed national independence in 1945, prompting a lengthy resistance campaign against French colonialists.

His Viet Minh forces then made what Vietnam terms a "strategic decision" in late 1953 to eliminate France's biggest defence stronghold in Indochina, Dien Bien Phu, appointing general Vo Nguyen Giap as commander in chief of its largest military campaign.

Soldiers, civilian volunteers and frontline workers were mobilised to transport weapons, artillery and other crucial supplies through jungles and across mountains to reach the remote battle site near the border with Laos.

Ngo Thi Ngoc Diep, aged just 17 and from Hanoi, was given the "precious opportunity" to march through the night for several weeks with soldiers, carrying five kilograms (11 pounds) of rice and a shovel.