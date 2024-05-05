Four terrorists gunned down in Pakistan's Balochistan

KARACHI: Four suspected terrorists were gunned down by security forces after they fired on a police vehicle on Saturday night on the Quetta-Sibi road in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

The Counter-Terrorism Dep­a­rtment (CTD) of Balo­ch­is­tan said four terrorists were hunted down and killed after they opened fire on the police vehicle.

A senior CTD official said that in the late hours of Saturday, four terrorists riding two motorbikes attacked a police vehicle patrolling in the Shalkot area on the Quetta-Sibi road.

"But the policemen escaped unhurt as the van was semi-armoured," he said.

The cops retaliated, killing one of the terrorists on the spot while others fled to a nearby building.

The police cordoned off the building and called for reinforcements, the official said.