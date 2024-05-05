Hamas official says Cairo truce meeting ends, delegation bound for Doha

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A Hamas official told AFP that the group's negotiators in Cairo were leaving for Doha Sunday after talks ended in the Egyptian capital, part of mediation efforts towards a truce in Gaza.

"The meeting with the Egyptian intelligence minister has ended and the Hamas delegation is leaving for Doha for further consultations," said the official, who is close to the negotiations, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to publicly discuss the talks.

In a separate statement, Hamas insisted it maintained a "positive and responsible approach" towards the negotiations and said it was determined to reach an agreement.

The statement mentioned that Hamas's key demands include "a complete end" to the fighting, Israeli withdrawal "from the entire Gaza Strip, the facilitation of the return of displaced people, the intensification of relief efforts, the start of reconstruction and the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal".