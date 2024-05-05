World

Netanyahu's Cabinet votes to permanently close Al Jazeera offices in Israel

Israel has long had a rocky relationship with Al Jazeera, accusing it of bias against Israel.
A Qatari employee of Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha. (File Photo | AP)
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government has voted unanimously to shutter the offices of the Qatar-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera in Israel.

Netanyahu announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter. Details on when it would go into effect or whether it was permanent or temporary were not immediately clear.

The vote comes amid deeply strained ties between Israel and the channel, which have worsened during the war against Hamas.

It also comes as Qatar is helping to broker a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the war in Gaza.

