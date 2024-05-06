Bodies of murdered Australian, US surfers identified in Mexico

TIJUANA, MEXICO: Relatives on Sunday identified the bodies of two Australians and an American shot dead in a suspected robbery in Mexico, authorities said, marking a tragic end to the search for the missing surfers.

The corpses were found with bullet wounds to their heads, according to officials in crime-hit Baja California state, suggesting an execution-style triple homicide.

The news confirmed the worst fears of the families and friends of Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad, who were on a surf trip to Mexico's Pacific coast.

The trio were believed to have been murdered during an attempt to steal their pick-up truck, state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade said at a press conference.

The vehicle -- which had been burned -- was found nearby.

The state prosecutor's office later confirmed that the bodies had been formally identified as those of the missing surfers.

"The victims' relatives were able to identify them without the need for genetic tests," a statement said.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers described the news as "horrendous" and said the "whole country's heart goes out to all of their loved ones.

"It has been an absolutely horrendous, absolutely horrific ordeal and our thoughts are with all of them," he said.