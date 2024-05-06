Indian student stabbed to death in Australia

CHANDIGARH: A 22-year-old MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia during a fight between some Indian students, the victim's uncle said on Monday.

He said that one more student was injured in the incident, which took place on Saturday around 9 pm local time in Melbourne.

According to Yashvir, the victim's uncle, Navjeet Sandhu was fatally attacked with a knife by another student when he tried to intervene in a dispute between a few Indian students over some rent issue.

"Navjeet's friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car.

While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouts and saw there was a scuffle.

When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife," Yashvir, who'll retire from the Army in July, said.

He added that like Navjeet, the alleged accused also hails from Karnal.