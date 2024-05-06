Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition

N'DJAMENA, CHAD: Chadians began voting for a president on Monday in an election purportedly aimed at ending military rule but dismissed by opponents of junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby as a fix following violent repression.

Voters will choose whether to extend decades of Deby family rule in one of the world's poorest countries, a crucial territory in the fight against jihadism across the Sahel desert region.

They have the chance to opt instead for Deby's own prime minister, Succes Masra, denounced as a stooge by critics in the absence of any other serious challengers.

At his closing election rally on Friday, Deby promised a "knockout in the first round".

Masra also vowed to win without a run-off, telling supporters: "For the first time, Chad will be yours, Chadians."

International human rights groups have warned the election will not be free or fair as Deby's main rival has been killed and others banned from standing.