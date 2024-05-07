Post elections Sri Lanka could risk economic recovery: Central bank chief

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's tentative recovery from its worst economic crisis could be stalled by presidential elections due later this year, the island nation's central bank chief warned Tuesday.

Months-long shortages of food, fuel and medicines culminated in Sri Lanka defaulting on its foreign debt in 2022 and angry protests that led to the ouster of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His successor Ranil Wickremesinghe has introduced austerity measures including sharp tax hikes, and cracked down hard on anti-government demonstrations.

Nandalal Weerasinghe said the crisis-hit economy had stabilised thanks to tough reforms prompted by an International Monetary Fund rescue package, but the country was not completely out of the woods.

"Domestically, what I see as the challenge is to continue the same policies going forward irrespective of the administration," Weerasinghe said. "That is an important one."