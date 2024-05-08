Bangladesh gets draft approval for IMF payout of almost $1.2 bn

WASHINGTON: IMF staff and Bangladesh have reached an agreement to unlock close to $1.2 billion in financing as the South Asian country grapples with declining foreign exchange reserves, the Washington-based institution said Wednesday.

Following two weeks of talks in the capital, Dhaka, the International Monetary Fund said a "staff-level agreement" had been reached to pay out the latest portion of three ongoing programs -- subject to board approval.

"The authorities have made significant progress on structural reforms under the IMF-supported program, including the implementation of a formula-based fuel price adjustment mechanism for petroleum products," the IMF said in a statement.