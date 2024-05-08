EU chief accuses far-right party of 'betraying' Germany

FRANKFURT: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday accused the AfD of "betraying" Germany, as the far-right party battles a string of scandals ahead of European Parliament elections.

The Alternative for Germany was rocked last month when a parliamentary aide of its leading candidate for next month's EU polls was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

The candidate, Maximilian Krah, had also previously been caught up in Russian propaganda allegations.

The AfD's "behaviour is destructively dishonest," von der Leyen told a congress of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin.

The party "is making propaganda for Putin and spying for China ahead of the European elections.

"First the AfD rants about the people and the fatherland, and then the AfD betrays this fatherland to autocrats. They should be ashamed of themselves."

The party's programme at the European elections would destroy jobs, she said, criticising them for flirting with the idea of Germany pulling out of the EU.