Israeli official says PM, CIA chief discuss 'pausing' Rafah assault

JERUSALEM: An Israeli official said visiting CIA Director Bill Burns and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Wednesday "the possibility" of suspending military operations in Gaza's Rafah in exchange for Hamas freeing hostages.

Netanyahu and the US spy chief, who has been involved in mediation efforts in the Israel-Hamas war, met in Jerusalem as part of Washington's latest efforts to secure a truce in the Gaza Strip.

"The two discussed the possibility of Israel pausing the operation in Rafah in exchange for hostage release," the Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The meeting came as truce negotiations resumed in Cairo, after Hamas on Monday announced it had accepted a ceasefire proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar.

Israel has defied international objections and sent tanks into Rafah, the Hamas-ruled territory's southernmost city on the Egyptian border which is packed with Palestinian civilians sheltering.