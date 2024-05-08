Pajamas, 'honeybunch' and sex: Stormy testifies

NEW YORK: It was the courtroom face-off everyone was waiting for -- testimony of high legal importance, and salacious sexual content.

Donald Trump, the former US president who has always prided himself on being in charge and in control, was forced to sit and listen to a porn star describe in open court a bedroom encounter that he denies ever took place.

"When I opened the bathroom door to come out, Mr. Trump had come into the bedroom," Stormy Daniels told the New York court.

"The intention was pretty clear, someone stripped down to their underwear posing on the bed waiting for you."

Trump stared ahead through Daniels' testimony, which often veered into graphic sexual detail despite the judge's best efforts.