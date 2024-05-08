Police clearing pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University, 33 arrested

WASHINGTON: Police began to clear a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested 33 protesters, hours after dozens left the site and marched to President Ellen Granberg's home.

Officials at the university in Washington, D.C., had warned of possible suspensions for students engaging in protest activities on University Yard.

"While the university is committed to protecting students' rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations," the university said in a statement.

Local media had reported that some protesters were pepper sprayed as police stopped them from entering the encampment, according to community organizers.

In a statement, the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department said arrests were made for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry. Police said 33 people were arrested. The department said it moved to disperse demonstrators because "there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest."

Tuesday evening, protesters carrying signs that read, "Free Palestine" and "Hands off Rafah," marched to Granberg's home. Police were called to maintain the crowd. No arrests were made.

This comes as Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Pamela Smith are set to testify about the District of Columbia's handling of the protest at a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

A pro-Palestinian tent encampment was cleared at the University of Chicago on Tuesday after administrators who had initially adopted a permissive approach said the protest had crossed a line and caused growing concerns about safety.