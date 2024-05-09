China's biggest aircraft carrier Fujian completes maiden sea trials

NEW DELHI: In a major accomplishment towards its strategic force accretion plan, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) completed the first sea trials of its super carrier within six years of the start of its construction.

The Chinese state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday said China's third aircraft carrier, Fujian, returned to Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 3 p.m. Wednesday after completing its maiden sea trials.

During the eight-day sea trials, "Fujian tested its propulsion and electrical systems and other equipment, and achieved the expected results," said Xinhua, adding, "In the next stage, the aircraft carrier will conduct follow-up tests according to established plans."

As per the plans, Xinhua said the sea trials primarily tested the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems.

Launched in 2022, the warship is done with its "mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments".

With a displacement of nearly 80,000 metric tons, Fujian is bigger than the PLAN's two active carriers, the 66,000-ton Shandong and the 60,000-ton Liaoning.

Currently only the United States Navy operates bigger aircraft carriers which are above 80,000 metric tons.

Fujian will be using the upgraded electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) which the US Navy uses for its advanced super carriers.

Both the Shandong and Liaoning carriers are short take-off but arrested recovery (STOBAR) designs, using an angled bow/ski-jump to provide additional lift for embarked aircraft on take-off.

The other aircraft launch system is catapult-assisted take-off but arrested recovery (CATOBAR) aircraft launch system. CATOBAR is a system used for the launch and recovery of aircraft from the deck of an aircraft carrier. It enhances the aircraft's payload capacity.

An aircraft carrier is a floating airfield and adds to the surge capability as the fighter jets operating from land will always have their limitations.