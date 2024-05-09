Pakistan to legalize cannabis farming for an economic high

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government has decided to legalize cannabis use for medicinal purposes in a bid to overcome the economic crisis the country is currently facing, according to reports.

Pakistan has set up a Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority (CCRA) after passing an ordinance in February, to manage and control the cultivation and trade of cannabis.

The regulatory authority has 13-members, including officials from various government departments, intelligence agencies and the private sector. Forming such a body was first suggested in 2020, when Imran Khan was the prime minister, the Mathrubhumi reports.

With export and domestic sales, Pakistan is trying to shore up its economy. According to the Asian Development Bank's report, Pakistan's economic growth remains low.

The UN law says that if a country wants to produce, process and trade cannabis related products, then the country must have federal entity that will look after the supply chain of cannabis. There is a strict fine for people misusing the law for recreational purposes. For individuals, the fine will be Rs 1 million to 10 million Pakistani rupees and for companies, this will be 1 crore to 20 crore. Licence is provided by the Pakistan government.