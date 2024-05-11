Russia says it has captured 5 villages in northeast Ukraine as more than 1,700 civilians flee

"You lie down and think whether they will kill you now, or in an hour, or in three," said resident Valentyna Hrevnova, 75.

"I hope that they (Russians) will not come, but ours (Ukrainians) will be here. Vera Rudko, 72, was among those who left. We drove through Vovchansk in the city center," Rudko said.

"I can't look at this without tears. Everything is trembling. We didn't sleep these two nights at all. Russia's recent push in Kharkiv seeks to exploit ammunition shortages before promised Western supplies can reach the front line, and pin down Ukrainian forces in the northeast and keep them away from heavy battles underway in the Donetsk region where Moscow's troops are gaining ground," analysts said.

Russian military bloggers said the assault could mark the start of a Russian attempt to carve out a buffer zone that President Vladimir Putin vowed to create earlier this year to halt frequent Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod and other Russian border regions.

Fears also mount that without adequate supplies, Russia might even be able to cut supply routes and besiege the city of Kharkiv, where 1.1 million people reside.

Ukrainian officials have downplayed Russian statements about captured territory, with reinforcements being rushed to the Kharkiv region to hold off Russian forces.

On Telegram, Kharkiv region Gov Oleh Syniehubov said that heavy fighting continued in the areas around Borysivka, Ohirtseve, Pylna and Oliinykove, but that the situation was under control and there was no threat of a ground assault on the city of Kharkiv.

In the meantime, artillery, mortar and aerial bombardments hit more than 30 different towns and villages in the region on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring five others, Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Friday evening that Russian forces were expanding their operations.

He also called on the country's Western allies to ensure that promised deliveries of military aid would swiftly reach the front lines.