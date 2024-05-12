Concern about Russia dominates as Lithuanians vote

VILNIUS: Lithuania voted on Sunday in a presidential election dominated by security concerns with the main candidates all agreed the NATO and EU member should boost defence spending to counter the perceived threat from neighbouring Russia.

The Baltic state of 2.8 million people fears it could be next in Russia's crosshairs if Moscow wins its war against Ukraine.

While the top three contenders agree on defence, they have diverging views on social issues and on Lithuania's relations with China, which have been strained for years over Taiwan.

"Lithuania's understanding of the Russian threat is unanimous and unquestionable, so the main candidates are following suit," Eastern Europe Studies Centre director Linas Kojala told AFP.

Polls close at 1700 GMT and the result is expected later on Sunday -- but a run-off on May 26 will probably be needed with no candidate expected to win an overall majority.

Opinion polls give the incumbent, 59-year-old former banker Gitanas Nauseda, a comfortable lead over the other seven candidates, who include Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and prominent lawyer Ignas Vegele.

Pensioner Aldona Majauskiene, 82, told AFP she had voted for Nauseda because "he is the best in every category".

53-year-old civil servant Airine said she voted for Simonyte and expects less populism from the future president.

"I am not voting for faces, I am voting for those who really can help boost our security and quality of living," she said.