India, Iran sign 10-year contract for operation of Chabahar port

NEW DELHI: India and Iran on Monday signed a 10-year contract for the operation of the Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal witnessed the signing of the 10-year contract between India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) and Ports & Maritime Organisation of Iran (PMO).

IPGL will commit to further equip and operate the port for the duration of the contract. At the end of the 10-year period, both sides would further extend their cooperation in Chabahar.

IPGL will invest approximately $120 million in equipping the port. India has also offered a credit window equivalent to $250 million for mutually identified projects aimed at improving Chabahar-related infrastructure.

"We are scripting a new chapter in the bilateral partnership as we signed a long term contract for the operation of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar (between India Ports Global Limited and Maritime Organisation of Iran). The contract will give a boost to regional connectivity and India’s linkages with Afghanistan, Central Asia and Eurasia," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Chabahar is a deep water port located in the Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran. It is the closest Iranian port to India and is located in the open sea, providing easy and secure access for large cargo ships.