French climber dies on Makalu, two Mongolians missing on Everest

KATHMANDU: A French climber died on Mount Makalu, the world's fifth-highest peak, expedition organisers said Tuesday, while search and rescue operations were underway for two Mongolian men who went missing while attempting to summit Mount Everest.

Johnny Saliba, 60, died at an altitude of 8,120 metres (26,640 feet) during his summit push on Sunday, becoming the second fatality of this year's spring climbing season in Nepal.

"He was heading to the summit but his guide brought him down after he suffered symptoms of altitude sickness. And then he passed away," said Bodha Raj Bhandari, expedition organiser at Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition.

Bhandari added that Saliba's family had been informed and efforts were underway to retrieve his body.

He was part of a French team on the 8,485-metre-tall (27,838-feet) mountain and the other members safely returned to the base camp.

Last week, a 53-year-old Nepali guide died on the same peak as he was descending after reaching the summit.