Indian-origin woman stabbed to death at London bus stop

A 66-year-old Indian- origin British citizen was stabbed to death by a 22-year-old man in Burnt Oak.

The victim has been identified as Anita Mukhey. She was stabbed while defending her handbag from a mugger.

Anita Mukhey, who worked part-time for the National Health Service (NHS) as a medical secretary, was waiting at the Burnt Oak Broadway bus stop in the Edgware area of London when she was attacked.

Police were called at around 11:50 hrs on Thursday, May 9, to reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway. Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance (HEMS) all attended the scene, where a 66-year-old woman was treated for knife wounds.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene. Her family have been informed, the police said.

The suspect Jalal Debella appeared on Saturday, 11 May, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

The family of the victim. Anita Mukhey, issued a statement in tribute to her.

The statement said, “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”