Putin says 'grateful' to China for Ukraine peace 'initiatives'

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was "grateful" to Beijing for trying to find a solution to the war in Ukraine and hailed growing economic ties with China.

Putin was speaking at a press conference in Beijing alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a day after he said his troops were advancing on "all fronts" in Ukraine.

"I will inform the President of the People's Republic of China about the situation surrounding the Ukraine crisis. We are grateful to our Chinese friends and colleagues for the initiatives they are putting forward to resolve this problem," Putin said.

Moscow says it is open to talks with Ukraine to end the war, but insists that Kyiv must accept the situation on the ground -- namely Russia's claim to have annexed the Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

China positions itself as a neutral party in the conflict, which it has never condemned and in which it has sought to frame itself as a mediator.

Western countries say vague peace proposals that Beijing issued last year would enable Russia to hold onto much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.