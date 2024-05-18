Zelensky rejects Olympic truce call, saying it could help Russia

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with AFP on Friday rejected a French call for an Olympic truce this summer, saying it could just help Russia move its troops and equipment.

Zelensky said he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron who made the appeal and told him: "Let's be honest... Emmanuel, I don't believe it".

"Who can guarantee that Russia will not use this time to bring its forces to our territory?" Zelensky said, adding: "First of all, we don't trust Putin".

"We are against any truce that plays into the hands of the enemy," he said.

"If it's a truce, an Olympic truce for the duration of the Olympics, a land truce, they will have an advantage," he said, explaining that there was "a risk that they will bring heavy equipment to our territory and no one will be able to stop them".

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday also suggested that Moscow would not support the idea of a truce during the games in Paris this summer.