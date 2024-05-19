As killings surge, Haitians struggle to bury loved ones and find closure in violent capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Dressed in black and white, the crowd of angry teenagers squeezed into a narrow street in Haiti’s capital.

They stopped in front of a cemetery and hoisted a coffin onto their shoulders, tears rolling down some faces.

“Viv Ansanm manje li!” they chanted loudly in Haitian Creole as they walked to and fro, the coffin swaying gently with their 16-year-old friend inside.

Their chant accused a gang coalition called Live Together of killing Jhon-Roselet Joseph. He was struck by a stray bullet earlier this month in his community of Solino, which gunmen have repeatedly attacked.

Finding closure for loved ones killed by gangs on a relentless rampage through Haiti’s capital and beyond is growing harder day by day in a country where burial rituals are sacred and the dead venerated.

More than 2,500 people were killed or injured in just the first three months of the year, according to the United Nations.

Victims of gang violence are increasingly left to decay on the street, prey to pigs and dogs, because a growing number of areas are too dangerous for people to go out and retrieve the bodies. Some bodies are never seen again, especially those of officers with Haiti's National Police who are killed by gangs.

Still, there are those like Joseph’s friends and family who brave the streets despite the danger of whizzing bullets so they can give their loved ones a proper burial.

Death and life are tightly intertwined in Haiti, where many believe that bodies need a formal resting place so their spirits can drift into the afterlife.

On a sweltering morning, a handful of musicians played drums and a trumpet Saturday as Joseph’s friends and family pushed into a small and crowded cemetery, hoisting the coffin up high as small bottles of Barbancourt rum were passed around.

The cries grew louder when his friends opened the coffin, bidding farewell as they vowed revenge.

“Solino will never die! We will always stand up and fight,” said Janvier Johnson, 28.

“The fight is just beginning!” another man yelled as he wiped his brow.

Joseph was killed last Sunday, around 5 p.m. He had gotten a haircut at the barbershop in anticipation of going back to school and was crossing the street to go home when a bullet struck him in the neck, said Frantz Paulson, his 24-year-old cousin.

Paulson is familiar with the difficulty of burying people amid incessant gang violence. His older brother was killed by a stray bullet last month and his mother killed last year. They all lived in Solino, one of the last strongholds in Port-au-Prince that has yet to be taken over by gangs that now control 80% of the capital.

Considered a strategic location, gangs have been chipping away at territory in Solino, opening fire from roofs. Bullets killed three other people the same week that Joseph died.