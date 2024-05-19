EU activates mapping service, Iraq among countries that have offered help to Iran president helicopter search

The European Union on Sunday said it had activated its "rapid response mapping service" to help Iran search for a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi that went missing on a fog-shrouded mountainside.
"Upon Iranian request for assistance we are activating the EU's CopernicusEMS rapid response mapping service in view of the helicopter accident reportedly carrying the President of Iran and its foreign minister" Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on X.
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday said his country could help with rescue efforts to find the helicopter. Iranian state television has announced that "an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president" in Iran's western province of East Azerbaijan.
Raisi visited the province on Sunday to inaugurate a dam on the border between the two countries, accompanied by Aliyev.
"Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran," Aliyev said on social media.
"The Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed," he added.
Iran's neighbouring country Iraq has also offered help in search and rescue efforts.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani "instructed the interior ministry, the Iraqi Red Crescent and other relevant authorities to offer the Islamic Republic of Iran the available resources to aid in the search for the Iranian president's aircraft," government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said in a statement.
Search and rescue team were headed to the remote mountain area, according to Iran's state media. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also aboard the aircraft.
State TV broadcast footage of an Iranian Red Crescent team walking up a slope in thick fog, as well as live footage of crowds of worshippers reciting prayers in the holy Shrine of Imam Reza in the city Mashhad, Raisi's hometown.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he was "profoundly saddened" at news of the helicopter accident involving Iran's President, and offered "all necessary support" to the search.
"We are following the incident closely, are in contact and in coordination with the Iranian authorities and we are ready to provide all necessary support," Erdogan posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Saudi Arabia also voiced "great concern" and offered to help with the search operations.
"We affirm that the Kingdom stands by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances and its readiness to provide any assistance that the Iranian agencies need," the foreign ministry of the Gulf kingdom, a longtime rival of Iran, said in a statement.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Qatar expressed its "deep concern" over the helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister and offered "to provide all forms of support in the search".
The Gulf state's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari gave "Qatar's wishes for the safety of the president, the foreign minister, and their companions", the statement added.