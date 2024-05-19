EU activates mapping service, Iraq among countries that have offered help to Iran president helicopter search

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday said his country could help with rescue efforts to find the helicopter. Iranian state television has announced that "an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president" in Iran's western province of East Azerbaijan.

Raisi visited the province on Sunday to inaugurate a dam on the border between the two countries, accompanied by Aliyev.

"Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran," Aliyev said on social media.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed," he added.