Hawkish Benjamin Netanyahu faces global isolation

Under his rule, the Israeli-Palestinian peace process of the 1990s has effectively collapsed, while Jewish settlements have been rapidly expanded in the occupied West Bank, eroding hopes for Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu's most recent comeback saw him take the reins again in December 2022, after a string of elections and a short-lived multi-party government chiefly united in their strong opposition to him.

This time around, however, Netanyahu's deepening domestic isolation forced him to team up for the first time with far-right nationalist parties previously considered fringe groups, and ultra-Orthodox lawmakers.

Brother's death

Born in Tel Aviv on October 21, 1949, Netanyahu is the son of a historian who was active in right-wing Zionist groups, an ideological inheritance that helped shape his political career.

Netanyahu has two sons with his wife Sara and a daughter from a previous marriage.

As a young man in the late 1960s, Netanyahu served in an army commando unit, seeing combat in multiple engagements and reaching the rank of captain.

He was marked strongly by the death of his elder brother Yonatan in a daring 1976 special forces raid to free hostages at Uganda's Entebbe airport.

In his memoir, Netanyahu recalled that he thought he may "never recover" from the loss: "When the news reached me that Yoni had died in Entebbe, I felt as if my life had ended."

Raised partly in the United States, Netanyahu graduated from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, later working as a business consultant and then as an Israeli diplomat.

He regularly appeared on US television from the late 1980s, defending Israel and raising his profile both at home and abroad.

Back in Israel, Netanyahu became the Likud's leader in 1993 and led the party to victory in 1996 as Israel's youngest-ever prime minister, aged just 46.

He lost power in 1999, but regained it 10 years later and stayed at the helm for more than a decade.

'My ancient people'

Netanyahu has never engaged in substantive peace talks with the Palestinians, instead overseing a rapid expansion of West Bank settlements that are considered illegal under international law.

He has repeatedly expressed his refusal to allow the Palestinian Authority a role in post-war Gaza.

His government, which includes hardline pro-settlement groups, has also overseen a rise in armed raids against West Bank militant strongholds such as Jenin, which Netanyahu labelled a "nest of terrorists".

Netanyahu's other major focus has been fighting arch-foe Iran and limiting its nuclear ambitions, both on the political stage and in a shadow war that has included sabotage operations and assassinations.

But in April, this covert war came into the open.

An air strike -- widely blamed on Israel -- levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards on April 1.

That prompted Tehran to for the first time launch more than 300 explosives-laden missiles and drones towards Israeli territory.

Close to former US president Donald Trump, Netanyahu clinched a diplomatic triumph by normalising relations with a number of Arab states under the Washington-brokered Abraham Accords.

After establishing ties with the United Arab Emirates and other states, a similar breakthrough with Saudi Arabia would be a "quantum leap for peace", Netanyahu has told Dubai-based Al Arabiya.

He reflected on his role in his autobiography, writing that "as a soldier, I fought to defend Israel on battlefields.

"As a diplomat, I fended off attacks against its legitimacy in world forums, as finance minister and prime minister I sought to multiply its economic and political power."

Throughout it all, Netanyahu wrote, his aim had been to help "secure the future of my ancient people".