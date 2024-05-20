Taiwan's new President Lai in his inauguration speech urges China to stop its military intimidation

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te in his inauguration speech has urged China to stop its military intimidation against the self-governed island Beijing claims as its own territory.

“Fellow compatriots, we have the ideal of pursuing peace, but we must not have illusions," Lai said after being sworn into office. "As China has not yet given up its use of force to invade Taiwan, we should understand that even if we fully accept China’s proposition and give up our sovereignty, China’s attempt to annex Taiwan will not disappear.”

He takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s escalating military threats.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei for the inauguration ceremony. Donning white bucket hats, the attendees watched on large screens the ceremony’s emcees narrating Lai’s swearing-in ceremony, followed by a military march and colorful artistic performances featuring folk dancers, opera performers and rappers. Military helicopters flew in formation, carrying Taiwan's flag.

Lai accepted congratulations from fellow politicians and delegations from the 12 nations that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as well as politicians from the U.S., Japan and various European states.