Can Iran avoid a political crisis after its president's death?

Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has stepped in as acting president until new elections are held.

It is expected the conservative inner circle close to the Supreme Leader will select its preferred candidate for the poll, aiming for a smooth transition with minimal challenges.

As Khamenei posted on X: "The nation doesn't need to be worried or anxious, as the administration of the country will not be disrupted."

However, a historical analysis of leadership in the Islamic Republic suggests a recurring pattern of power shifting between conservatives and reformists, which creates a sense of balance in Iranian politics and boosts the regime's public legitimacy.

Hence, even though Raisi's successor will be nominated and supported by a conservative inner circle, he may embody somewhat of a moderate stance.

Figures like the current parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, or former speaker Ali Larijani, who are both moderate conservatives, fit this description.

What will it mean for Iran's neighbours?

During his tenure, Raisi shifted the country's foreign policy more towards the Middle East, making it the top priority.

This marked a departure from his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, who had prioritised strengthening relationships with European countries and normalising ties with other Western nations.

During Raisi's presidency, for instance, Iraq hosted five rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, culminating in the historic normalisation of relations between the two in early 2023.

As a former advisor of strategic communication to the then-Iraqi prime minister, it became evident to me that Iran was earnest about forging a strategic, long-term, robust relationship with its neighbours.

The outcome of these negotiations marked the end of a lengthy civil war in Yemen, facilitated the normalisation of Arab countries' relations with Syria, and contributed to enhanced stability in Iraq.

Additionally, Iran has recently engaged in substantial negotiations with Jordan and Egypt, facilitated again by Iraq.

These initiatives offered a chance to move past the sectarian conflicts that have long dominated the region and lay the groundwork for greater cooperation.

Iran also grew closer with both China and Russia also during Raisi's presidency, reflecting a strategic, long-term pivot towards the East endorsed by the Supreme Leader.

However, Iran also continued negotiations with Western powers over its nuclear program, employing different tactics compared to Rouhani's tenure.

Iran's foreign policy looks likely to remain the same under a new president.

The appointment of Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister following the helicopter crash (which also claimed the life of the current foreign minister) reinforces this continuity.

Kani, who played a key role in leading the nuclear negotiations under Raisi, aligns with the country's established foreign policy direction.

In addition, Iran's closer relations with its neighbours signals a more permanent shift away from isolation.

This will likely continue to improve in the short term.