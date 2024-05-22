Testimony concludes in Donald Trump's hush money trial without former president testifying

Trump, the first former American president to be tried criminally, did not answer questions about why he did not testify.

Trump had previously said he wanted to take the witness stand in his own defense, but there was no requirement or even expectation that he do so.

Defendants routinely decline to testify.

His attorneys, instead of mounting an effort to demonstrate Trump's innocence to jurors, focused on attacking the credibility of the prosecution witnesses.

That's a routine defense strategy; the burden of proof in a criminal case lies with the prosecution. The defense doesn't have to prove a thing.

Yet even as Trump denounces the trial as a politically motivated travesty of justice, he has been working to turn the proceedings into an offshoot of his presidential campaign.

He's capitalized on the trial as a fundraising pitch, used his time in front of the cameras to criticize President Joe Biden and showcased a parade of his own political supporters.

Prosecutors have accused the presumptive Republican presidential nominee of a scheme to scoop up and bury negative stories in an illegal effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records to conceal the alleged scheme and denied any wrongdoing.

It's the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial, and quite possibly the only one before the 2024 presidential election.

"They have no case," Trump said outside court.

"There's no crime." He also again attacked the prosecutor, despite repeated warnings from Judge Juan M.Merchan not to violate a gag order that bars him from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff or the judge's family.

Jurors have been given a lesson on the underbelly of the tabloid business world, where Trump allies at the National Enquirer launched a plan to keep seamy, sometimes outrageous stories about Trump out of the public eye by paying tens of thousands of dollars to "catch and kill" them.

They watched as a porn actress, Stormy Daniels, recounted in discomfiting detail an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in a hotel room.

Trump says nothing sexual happened between them.