Thousands of journalists have fled homelands due to repression, threats and conflict, UN expert says

UNITED NATIONS: Thousands of journalists have fled their home countries in recent years to escape political repression, save their lives and escape conflict  but in exile they are often vulnerable to physical, digital and legal threats, a UN investigator said on Wednesday.

Irene Khan said in a report to the UN General Assembly that the number of journalists in exile has increased as the space for independent and critical media has been shrinking in democratic countries where authoritarian trends are gaining ground.

Today, she said, free, independent and diverse media supporting democracy and holding the powerful to account are either absent or severely constrained in over a third of the world's nations, where more than two-thirds of the global population lives.

The UN independent investigator on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression said most journalists and some independent media outlets have left their countries so they can report and investigate freely without fear or favour.

But Khan, a Bangladeshi lawyer who previously served as secretary general of Amnesty International, said exiled journalists often find themselves in precarious positions, facing threats against them and their families from their home countries without assured legal status or adequate support to continue working in their country of refuge.

"Fearing for their own safety or that of their families back home and struggling to survive financially and overcome the many challenges of living in a foreign country, many journalists eventually abandon their profession," she said.

Exile thus becomes yet another way to silence critical voices another form of press censorship.