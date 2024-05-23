Who killed Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar and why?

A Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar was murdered in Kolkata after he went missing last week.

Three people were arrested by the police in Dhaka while a taxi driver was arrested by Kolkata police in connection with the murder.

Anwarul Azim Anar, according to reports, travelled to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at the house of a family friend in Borah Nagar. The next day, he left saying that he is going to see a doctor. He failed to return. His friend received a couple of texts from his mobile phone asking not to call him.

The police have said that Azim was found murdered in an apartment in Kolkata. It was a premeditated killing.

Azim, according to The Daily Star, was on an Interpol list of wanted individuals. Between 2000 and 2008, he stood accused in 21 cases, including three for murders. He was acquitted of the charges at different times, says his affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

Quoting multiple sources in Bangladesh intelligence and law enforcement, The Daily Star said that Azim and a Bangladeshi-US citizen named Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, locally known as Shaheen, who Indian police say is a key suspect, were probably running an illegal gold business in Kolkata.