Jeremy Corbyn expelled from Labour after announcing he will run as independent candidate in general election

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he will stand against the party he once led.

He will contest his Islington North seat, which he has held since 1983, as an independent candidate in the general election on 4 July, BBC reported.

Speaking to his local Islington Tribune newspaper, he said he would be "a voice for equality, democracy and peace".

Corbyn was suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party in 2020 - when in response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints, he suggested that the scale of the problem had been "dramatically overstated" by opponents.

Labour will announce its candidate to replace Corbyn in his north London seat on 1 June, BBC added.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been expelled from Labour after he announced he will run as an independent candidate at the General Election in July.

The move comes as Labour shortlisted candidates to replace Corbyn in Islington North after he was formally blocked last year from standing as a party candidate for the first time since 1983. The decision by Corbyn - who continued to be a Labour member - has led to him being expelled as a party member, The Mirror said.

The veteran left-winger vowed to be "an independent voice for equality". He said: "I am here to represent the people of Islington North on exactly the same principles that I've stood by my whole life: social justice, human rights and peace.”

In a dig at his successor Keir Starmer, Corbyn, according to The Mirror, said he would defend a "genuine alternative to the corrupt years of this Tory government". He said he would fight for rent controls and the abolition of the controversial two-child benefit limit - a policy which has caused deep divisions in Labour.