Passengers of turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight inflicted psychological scars, say experts

The extreme turbulence on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321, which left one person dead from a suspected heart attack and dozens injured, has inflicted psychological scars on the passengers, according to experts.

One passenger, describing the ordeal as "quite scary", declared that he may not fly again for a while.

Another said he threw up after waking up on the plane floor, following the turbulence, to the sound of people crying and the sight of blood, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

The aircraft, which left London's Heathrow Airport for Singapore on May 21, experienced extreme turbulence for 62 seconds over the Irrawaddy Basin around 10 hours after departure.

It was then diverted to Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport for an emergency landing.

The pilot diverted the plane carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport after declaring a medical emergency, before making an emergency landing.

Mental health professional Amanda Oh, founder of Budding Space, said a traumatic experience can make it difficult for a person to understand or process a situation, much like "an indigestion in the mind."

"For such a unique experience as what the passengers had to go through, it would be an extremely overwhelming experience for anybody," Dr Oh said, adding, this could cause psychological pain and physiological distress.

Those who were on board the flight could experience mental health issues, including acute stress disorder (ASD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety disorders.

The passengers on SQ321 included 41 Singaporeans, with the remaining 170 from countries such as Australia, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Britain.