Macron outraged by Israeli airstrikes on Rafah camp for displaced Palestinians that killed over 40 people

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has said that he is “outraged” by the Israeli airstrikes – on a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah – that are reported to have killed at least 40 people.

“These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian citizens. I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire,” he wrote in a tweet on X.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli forces have bombed a tent camp housing displaced people in a designated safe zone in Rafah, killing 45 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The attack has triggered an international outcry, leading to calls for a ceasefire.

The report added that the attack on the camp in Tal as-Sultan came after Israeli forces bombed shelters housing displaced Palestinians in other areas including Jabalia, Nuseirat and Gaza City, killing at least 160 others, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Sunday’s airstrike targeted tents for displaced people near a UN facility in Tal al-Sultan, about 2km (1.2 miles) north-west of the centre of the southern city of Rafah.

Meanwhile, the UNRWA said Gaza has become hell on earth. Families continue to seek refuge, trying to escape war, but there is no such thing as a safe place in the Gaza Strip.

"No one is safe: not civilians, not aid workers, no one has been spared. We need a CeasefireNow," UNRWA said on X.

"UNRWA is not able to establish full communication with our team in Rafah but has received reports of mass casualties among civilians. Among those killed and injured are children and women."

"It's a horror show that is not stopping, that is not coming to an end," UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma said.