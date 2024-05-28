India gives $1 million relief to Papua New Guinea after landslide that buried over 2000 people

NEW DELHI: After more than 2000 people were reported to have been buried alive in Papua New Guinea when a landslide hit the Enga province on Friday, India has announced a relief of $1 million to support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Papua New Guinea, the Indian government extended the immediate relief assistance of $1 million.

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters such as the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

An important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), announced by PM Modi in November 2019, is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder.