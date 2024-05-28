Spain, Norway recognise Palestinian state, Ireland next

MADRID: Spain and Norway on Tuesday formally recognised a Palestinian state, with Ireland due to follow suit, in a decision slammed by Israel as a "reward" for Hamas, more than seven months into the devastating Gaza war.

The three European countries believe their initiative has strong symbolic impact that is likely to encourage others to follow suit.

As Oslo's formal recognition went into effect, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide hailed the move as "a special day for Norway-Palestine relations".

"Norway has been one of the most fervent defenders of a Palestinian state for more than 30 years," he added.

Shortly afterwards, Spain followed suit, with government spokeswoman Pilar Alegria confirming the cabinet had formally recognised Palestinian statehood, qualifying it as "a historic day".

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said such recognition was "an essential requirement" for peace, insisting the move was "not against anyone, least of all Israel" and was the only way to secure a future "Palestinian state living side-by-side with the state of Israel in peace and security".

The decision also reflected Spain's "outright rejection of Hamas, which is against the two-state solution" and whose October 7 attacks led to the Gaza war, he added.

Ahead of his own cabinet meeting, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said it was "an important moment" that sent a signal "that there are practical actions you can take as a country to help keep the hope... of a two-state solution alive".

'Incitement to genocide'

The plans were unveiled last week by the prime ministers of the three countries, sparking a furious response from Israel, further exacerbating diplomatic tensions, notably with Spain.

Last week, Sanchez's far-left deputy Yolanda Diaz hailed the move saying: "We cannot stop. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea", which Israel's Madrid envoy denounced as a "clear call for the elimination of Israel".

The slogan refers to the British mandate borders of Palestine, which stretched from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean before Israel was created in 1948.