Israel's military says it's taken control of a strategic corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt

TEL AVIV: Israel's military said Wednesday it has seized control of a strategic corridor that runs along the length of Gaza's border with Egypt, near the city of Rafah, where Israeli forces have been fighting recently.

The capture of the area, known as the Philadelphi corridor, signals that Israel has deepened its offensive in southern Gaza, even as calls for restraint have rang out surrounding recent civilian deaths.

The move could complicate relations with Egypt, which has complained over Israel's advance toward its border, including when Israeli forces captured the Rafah border crossing, the only one between Gaza and Egypt.

The corridor is part of a larger demilitarized zone along both sides of the entire Israel-Egypt border. Under a peace accord, each is allowed to deploy only a tiny number of troops or border guards in the zone. At the time of the accord, Israeli troops controlled Gaza, until Israel withdrew its forces and settlers in 2005.

The narrow corridor — about 100 meters (yards) wide in parts — runs the 14-kilometer (8.6-mile) length of the Gaza side of the border with Egypt and includes the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Smuggling tunnels that run between Egypt and the Gaza Strip are known to stretch under the area.

Israel's military had no further details about the move. Earlier Wednesday, a top Israeli official said that Israel's war with Hamas is likely to last through the end of the year — a grim prediction for a conflict already in its eighth month that has killed tens of thousands, deepened Israel's global isolation and brought the region repeatedly to the brink of a wider conflagration.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi's remarks were made as Israel was expanding its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which has been the scene of intense fighting over recent days that has killed dozens, including displaced Palestinians. The military said three Israeli soldiers were killed on Tuesday. Israeli media reported they were killed in a blast inside a building.