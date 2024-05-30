About an AI-generated meme that took social media by storm

A young man creates a meme and shares it via an instagram account @shahv4012. The AI-generated meme goes viral.

According to AFP, "The All Eyes on Rafah" has been shared by more than 44 million Instagram accounts since Monday after a deadly Israeli strike at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Gazan city.

The image depicts densely packed rows of tents stretching endlessly across a desert landscape overshadowed by mountains, alluding to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled there during Israel's military campaign against Hamas.

Among those to share the image includes personalities as diverse as Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz, soccer player Ousmane Dembélé, former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin and actress Bella Hadid.

In India, Madhuri Dixit, an apparently a few others, posted the image on social media but were forced to delete following reproval from several Instagram users.