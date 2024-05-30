'Children are tired, we are tired': Another year of war for Ukraine pupils

KYIV: Like millions of Ukrainian children, Kyiv teenager Sofia Klochko is finishing up a third school year marked by war and the constant stress of air raid sirens and strikes.

"It was really difficult but I got used to it," said the blue-eyed 13-year-old, who attends school number 61 in central Kyiv, ahead of the end of the school year on Friday.

"This year, living with all these air raid alerts at night has been difficult," she said.

When the sirens go off, Klochko wakes up and goes down into the basement of her home "since there is no other option, you are afraid".

But she said things are easier now than the previous years of war.

"At least we have a kind of routine," she said.

According to a Ukrainian government study carried out in December and January, teachers have noticed that over the past two years "the emotional state of pupils has deteriorated and their motivation for learning has diminished".

Two-thirds of teachers said children have become more tired -- compared to 52 percent in the 2022-2023 school year.

Fifty percent said that children were more tense -- compared to 41 percent last school year -- and 38 percent said their pupils were more anxious against 27 percent in the previous year.