EXPLAINED| What's next for Donald Trump after conviction in hush money trial?

Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former US president to be convicted of a crime, having been found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for mid-July and Trump remains free until that time without bail or restrictions on his movements.

Here's what comes next in the historic case:

Sentencing

Trump is to be sentenced on July 11 at 10:00 am (1400 GMT), just days ahead of the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be named the party's presidential nominee.

Merchan asked Trump's defence attorneys to file any pre-sentencing motions by June 13 and for prosecutors to respond by June 27.

The judge also ordered a probation report to be submitted to him before sentencing. This may potentially involve Trump being interviewed by a New York probation officer.

Trump faces up to four years in prison on each of the 34 felony counts but as a first-time offender, he is unlikely to face jail time.

A fine, probation, home confinement or community service are far more likely options, according to legal experts.

Merchan, who will decide Trump's punishment, threatened during the trial to put him behind bars for breaching a gag order but opted to fine the former president instead.

Appeal

Trump's defence attorneys have 30 days to appeal the verdict once sentencing has taken place and they are expected to do so.

An appeal is unlikely to be heard, however, before the November presidential election, when Trump is expected to take on Democrat Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 contest.