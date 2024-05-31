Trump found guilty on all hush money charges: US media reacts to historic verdict

"Trump Guilty On All Counts," cried The New York Times headline.

Almost a similar headline met the eyes when one logged into The Washington Post website.

"TRUMP HUSH MONEY VERDICT, Trump guilty on all counts", it declared.

Los Angeles Times headline was not much different either. It announced, "TRUMP FOUND GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES."

The Wall Street Journal however chose to put it this way: "Trump Guilty Verdict Rocks 2024 Presidential Campaign." The strap said, "Former president will barrel ahead with his effort to oust Biden despite felony conviction"

Predictably, Fox News dubbed the verdict insane. 'ABSOLUTELY INSANE', declared Fox headline, adding, "Americans react to Trump's stunning conviction in New York trial"

Far-right hardliners back Trump

It's like this: While the verdict is widely seen as "historic", the far-right hardliners are rallying behind their 77-year-old controversial leader.

Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner were among some of the celebrities who extended support for Donald Trump after he was found guilty of falsifying business records to commit election fraud.

According to the Mirror, Piers Morgan was one of the first celebrities to defend Trump. Taking to X, the TalkTV host typed: "This is a sad, shameful and ridiculous day for America. To drag a former President, who is running for President again, through criminal courts over something so trivial feels a massive overreach & an incredibly divisive and obviously politically partisan action."

In another tweet, he added: "Trump’s donation websites are crashing… my guess is this verdict will propel him back into the White House."

Elsewhere, Caitlyn Jenner echoed: "An outrageous day for America. The entire process has been outrageous, of course. Shame on the state of New York. Shame on the corrupt DOJ. Absolute chaos by the state of New York and the federal government. The United States is a banana republic under the Biden DOJ. Disgusting! Hope the court of appeals steps in with swift action."

Caitlyn went on to insist that Trump will still be getting her vote in the presidential election. She insisted in another post: "THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024, the Mirror added.

Among the hard core of Trump’s extremely online supporters, there are howls of outrage and even talk of violence, BBC reported.

Far-right podcaster Stew Peters told his hundreds of thousands of Telegram followers: "Our judicial system has been weaponized... we are left with NO other option but to take matters into our own hands". He used a crossed swords emoji to hammer home his point, and followers responded with talk of burning down courthouses and rioting.

More mainstream Maga influencers were less direct but equally enraged. On X, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called Trump’s opponents "savages" while broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec preferred the term "unhumans". Podcaster Tim Pool tweeted: "war." Similar language was all over Telegram channels run by far-right Proud Boys.

Former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson revived a bizarre theory about a "deep state" assassination plot against the former president and predicted: "He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first."

The overheated rhetoric included tens of thousands of posts about "Civil War". But others, including many Trump opponents, were quick to pour scorn. It’s worth noting that Trump’s arrests and numerous court dates did not lead to widespread violence, or even very large protests.

Paranoia is rife on the Maga fringes, with many fearing that law enforcement is watching them. Among the "civil war" posts were ones mocking some of the angrier posters - for lacking the will to leave their houses.

Americans caught in a bind

Americans however are caught in a bind. As an user of platform X put it succinctly, "While democrats rejoice the conviction of trump, biden is committing war crimes." The reference here is to the US support for Israel which is massacring the Palestinians in Gaza.

Another X user painted a bleak picture saying, "They make it seem as if no president before Trump was capable of evil. Every American president that has ever been, was a criminal. A nation birthed through theft and genocide, every occupant of that oval office perpetuates the same white supremacist violence. That is the job said the user going by the name Haydar @chronicalihere.

Joy Priest @Dalai_Mama wrote: "All these mean is America's gonna elect a felon who can't vote for President in November. America is a mess. Chile! What an experiment!

"...The conviction of any felony automatically disqualifies a candidate from working for the FBI- but not being President of the country.

As a felon, Trump can't get a real estate license in Ohio, but sure, he can be President of the United States of America." noted Robin Beth Schaer @robinschaer.