Israel pounds Beirut suburb Dahiyeh with airstrikes overnight

BEIRUT: At least 10 strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Friday, after the Israeli army issued orders for buildings in the Hezbollah stronghold to be evacuated.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported that Israeli shelling of central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, the Nuseirat refugee camp, and the az-Zawayda area left dozens wounded during attacks from Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to Wafa, most of those killed were women and children. Medical sources confirmed that 47 bodies were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah following the strikes.

The majority of victims were killed when several houses were bombed in the Nuseirat area. Wafa noted that the same houses were struck a second time, causing further casualties among rescuers who had rushed to aid survivors of the initial strike.

The strikes come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met visiting US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the war in Lebanon with the death toll mounting on both sides of the border.

AFPTV footage showed explosions followed by clouds of smoke unfurling in the suburbs.

"The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires," Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

The strikes targeted the suburban areas of Ghobeiry and Al-Kafaat, the Sayyed Hadi Highway, the vicinity of the Al-Mujtaba Complex and the old airport road, it added.

The Israeli military has repeatedly bombarded south Beirut in recent weeks, while also carrying out deadly strikes elsewhere in the capital and across Lebanon.

Ceasefire talks

During talks on Thursday, Israeli leader Netanyahu told US envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk that any Lebanon deal must guarantee Israel's longer-term security.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also separately met the Americans, saying in a statement that their discussions focused on "security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza".

According to Israeli media reports citing government sources, the US-brokered plan would see Hezbollah forces retreat around 20 miles (30 kilometres) from the border, north of the Litani River.

Israeli troops would withdraw from Lebanon and the Lebanese army would then take charge of the border, alongside UN peacekeepers.

Lebanon would be responsible for preventing Hezbollah from rearming itself with imported weapons, and Israel would retain its rights under international law to act in self-defence.

Analysts say Israel's campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah has put it in a position of strength to reach a deal.