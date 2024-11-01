Major drug bust in Canada as authorities dismantle largest superlab, arrest Punjab-origin man

The statement added that Gaganpreet Randhawa was identified as the main suspect and arrested by Federal Policing Group-6 investigators. Randhawa is currently in custody and has been charged with multiple drug and firearms-related offences.

Assistant Commissioner David Teboul stated that this enforcement action has potentially saved over 95 million lives and denied the transnational organised crime group an estimated $485 million in profit. He noted that the investigation has resulted in the seizure of a significant volume of unregulated and scheduled precursor chemicals—approximately 5,000 litres and over 10 tons—believed to be used in the production of fentanyl and MDMA.

“Of particular concern is the discovery of several tons of unregulated chemicals believed to be used to produce P2P (Phenyl-2-Propanone), a Class A scheduled precursor essential for manufacturing crystal methamphetamine,” he added.

Teboul remarked, “Manufacturing methamphetamine using P2P had not been seen in Western Canada until now. The P2P manufacturing method has been the primary method used by Mexican cartels to produce methamphetamine for years.”

He further explained, “The precursor chemicals, combined with the finished fentanyl products seized at this location, could have amounted to 95.5 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl that have been prevented from entering Canadian communities and abroad.”

In a related incident, Peel Regional Police recently arrested five individuals of Punjabi origin, including a woman and her two sons, for alleged arms and drug smuggling. Those arrested include Brampton residents Narinder Kaur Nagra (61), her sons Navdeep Nagra (20) and Ravneet Nagra (22), along with Ranveer Araich (20) and Pavneet Nahal (21). They face nearly 160 charges.

The arrests began with the recovery of a firearm from a 20-year-old man by traffic police in July, leading to further investigation. “Between July and September, officers from the Specialized Enforcement Bureau conducted ‘Project Sledgehammer,’ targeting a group suspected of drug trafficking in the Region of Peel and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). In September, investigators, with assistance from Peel Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Police, York Regional Police, and the RCMP, executed five residential search warrants in the GTA, resulting in the arrest of the five accused, nearly 160 charges, and the recovery of 11 firearms, 32 prohibited magazines, over 900 rounds of ammunition, 53 Glock selector switches, and a quantity of drugs,” the statement added.