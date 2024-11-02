US elections: Trump says vaccine skeptic RFK Jr will have 'big role' in health care if he wins

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump announced Friday that Kennedy family scion and notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play a "big role" in his administration if the Republican former president were to win next week's election.

Speaking to reporters outside an upscale halal restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan, Trump exuded confidence in Kennedy, who has spent two decades fueling vaccine disinformation, claiming he had the perfect credentials for a high-level job.

"He's going to have a big role in health care," Trump declared, adding with a trademark flourish: "He knows about it better than anybody."

Trump noted that Kennedy has "got some views that I happen to agree with very strongly and I have for a long time," but he dodged questions on whether he specifically endorsed Kennedy's vaccine rhetoric.

Kennedy, a 70-year-old former Democrat, ran as an independent earlier in this election cycle before dropping his campaign in August to support the 78-year-old Republican tycoon.

He is widely rumored to be a contender for a cabinet position, with speculation centering on the role of secretary of health and human services.

"For 19 years, I pray every morning, without a single exception, that God would put me in a position to end this chronic disease epidemic," Kennedy said Friday at a rally alongside Trump in Michigan.

During a raucous rally in New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump teased he would allow Kennedy to "go wild on health," without elaborating.